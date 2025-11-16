2026 WCQ Playoffs: Ekpo Expresses Disappointment With Eagles’ Loss Vs DR Congo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has expressed his disappointment with the Super Eagles’ inability to overcome DR Congo in Sunday’s 2026 World Cup playoffs final in Rabat, Morocco.



This was after Nigeria lost on penalties to DR Congo in a tightly-contested game.



The game ended 1-1 after normal and extra time. But during penalties, the Leopards of DR Congo overpowered the Super Eagles 3-4 to pick Africa’s sole ticket for the intercontinental play-offs billed for March next year.

Reacting after the game, Ekpo in a chat with Completesports.com stated that he’s unimpressed with the performance with the Super Eagles.



“It’s difficult for me to believe that the Super Eagles fail to beat DR Congo.



“My expectations was high because I was confidence Nigeria will pick the sole ticket for Africa. The team failed to control the game and they paid dearly for it via the penalty shootouts.



“I am really not happy at the moment; I just can’t accept the fact that Nigeria won’t be playing at the 2026 World Cup.”



