2026 WCQ Playoffs: How Super Eagles Rated In Defeat To Congo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 4-3 on penalities to the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Rabat on Sunday night.Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Stanley Nwabali 7/10

Produced a superb save to deny Chancel Mbemba late on. He also saved twice in the penalty shootout.

Benjamin Fredrick 7/10

Another solid display from the young defender. He is surely developing into one of the best players in the team.

Semi Ajayi 7/10

Missed the decisive kick that cost Nigeria a place in the Intercontinental playoffs. The Hull City star however put up a good performance in the game.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

He formed a solid partnership with Semi Ajayi at the heart of the team’s defence. He however failed to convert Nigeria’s first penalty.

Zaidu Sanusi 6/10

The left-back didn’t contribute much in the game. He was replaced in extra time by Bruno Onyemaechi.

Wilfred Ndidi 6/10

Ndidi was responsible for the goal scored by Democratic Republic of Congo in regulation time. Not a good outing from the midfielder.

Frank Onyeka 7/10

The Brentford star gave Nigeria the lead after three minutes. He had a solid display in midfield.

Alex Iwobi 5/10

A disappointing display from the versatile midfielder. He was replaced by Tolu Arokodare in the 77th minute.

Ademola Lookman 4/10

Struggled to get going in the game. He was replaced by Chidera early in the second half.

Samuel Chukwueze 4/10

Moses Simon took his place in the 57th minute. He didn’t contribute much in the game.

Victor Osimhen 4/10

The striker was replaced at half time by Adams Akor

Substitutes

Adams Akor 6/10

The striker was isolated upfront after replacing Victor Osimhen. He scored Nigeria’s first goal in the shootout.

Chidera Ejuke 6/10

He did well after his introduction early in the second half.

Tolu Arokodare 4/10

The Wolves striker wasted a good chance in extra time. He was later replaced by Chidozie Awaziem.

Bruno Onyemaechi 5/10

Did his best to repel Democratic Republic of Congo’s attack after replacing Zaidu Sanusi. He also converted in the shootout.

Chidozie Awaziem

Not Rated



