Real Madrid Suffer Major Injury Blow As Huijsen Leaves Spain Camp

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a huge injury blow after Dean Huijsen left the Spanish national team camp due to muscle discomfort.

Huijsen Joins Mbappe, Camavinga For An Early Return To Madrid

The defender is the latest Los Blancos player to return midway from international duty, following Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe. He has been ordered back to Madrid for testing.

Huijsen was unable to play in La Roja’s 4-0 win against Georgia earlier in the week, and further testing the national team’s medical department revealed he was unfit to play.

According to Goal, Madrid’s medical team will do extensive testing when he returns right away to Valdebebas in order to ascertain if this is a new problem or a repeat of the soleus injury he sustained in October.

Huijsen will no longer take part in the international break as Spain face Turkey in their next match on Monday night.

Although the timing is concerning, los Blancos are happy that he was not risked.

Also Read: Vinicius Is Damaging Real Madrid’s Image –Flores

The 20-year-old returned from Spain duty last month with the same calf issue, which required treatment in Madrid, and he recovered in time to play in El Clasico.

The primary concern is that this recent discomfort could be a recurrence of the injury.

The relapse coincides with the early recall of several Madrid players from international duty. Earlier in the week, Camavinga and Mbappe both pulled from France’s squad.

Madrid Set For Three Away Matches After International Break

Real Madrid are set to be on the road in each of their next three matches after the international break.

Xabi Alonso’s side will make the trip to Elche, before travelling to Greece for a Champions League matchup with Olympiacos. After then, they will touch down Estadi Montilivi for a clash against Girona.



