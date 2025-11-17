Voodoo Not Responsible For Super Eagles Loss To DR Congo –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has dismissed claims by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle that DR Congo used voodoo during the penalty shootout in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The Super Eagles’ hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup was ended following their defeat to DR Congo.

After both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time ended the encounter was decided by penalties with the Congolese winning 4-3.

But the aftermath of the tie was followed by tense scenes on the touchline, with Chelle visibly angry as both benches went at each other after Chancel Mbemba converted the decisive kick.

Chelle explained that he was angered after noticing a DR Congo official making suspicious hand movements and pouring an unknown substance believed to be voodoo whenever a Super Eagles player was about to take his kick.

“During the penalty session, a guy of Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time, every time,” Chelle told ESPN Africa. “So, this is why I was a little bit nervous after him.”

When asked what exactly he saw, the Malian replied:“Something like—” he gestured with his hands—“I don’t know if it’s water or something like that.”

Reacting to the claim, Udeze waved it away positing that DR Congo deserved to win because they were the better side.

“Voodoo is not the reason Super Eagles lost, DR Congo deserved to win because they showed character, they showed that they want to go to the World Cup,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup star blasted the Super Eagles players for not turning up when it mattered the most.

He stated:”We always blame the NFF for everything but this time the players should take the blame. The NFF, NSC and even the federal government did everything to make sure the World Cup ticket is secured but the players let everyone down. For me I will call out the players because they didn’t show up.”



