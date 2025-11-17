Romano Confirms Galatasaray Interest In Lookman

Popular transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Galatasaray’s interest in Ademola Lookman ahead of the January transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman pushed to leave Atalanta for another Serie A club, Inter Milan in the summer.

The Nigeria international agreed personal terms with the Nerrazzuri, who failed to strike a deal with Atalanta.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a January exit from Atalanta especially after his recent touchline row with former head coach Ivan Juric.

Lookman’s international teammate, Victor Osimhen is also reportedly pushing for the winger to join Galatasaray.

Romano however dismissed reports the former Leicester City player has reached agreement on personal terms with the Turkish Super Lig champions.

He claimed no agreement exists between Lookman and the Turkish club, or between Galatasaray and Atalanta.



