Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Lookman Wins Atalanta’s Goal Of The Month Award

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman has won Atalanta’s Goal of Month award for October, reports Completesports.com.

    Lookman won the award for his superb strike in the Bergamo club’s thrilling 1-1 draw with AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium on October 28.

    The 28-year-old fired into the roof of the net for his side’s leveller in the 35th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

    Read Also:Osimhen Wants Lookman At Galatasaray

    It was the former Leicester City’s star first goal of the season for the former UEFA Europa League champions.

    The tricky winger polled 53% of the votes, while his closest rival Marco Brescianini got 20%.

    Dominic Vavassori, who came third got 19%, while Francesco Gasparello polled 8%.

    Lookman has made seven appearances for La Dea this season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.