Osimhen Wants Lookman At Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen is doing his best to convince Ademola Lookman to join at Turkish Super Lig club, Galatasaray in January.

Osimhen and Lookman are currently on international duty with Nigeria.

According to Now Spor, they discussed the proposal, with Lookman reportedly open to the idea of reuniting with his Nigeria teammate at club level too.

It would be an expensive operation, as Atalanta set the price-tag at €50m, having rejected €43m plus add-ons from Inter over the summer.

However, La Dea made it clear they would require a higher figure from a club within Serie A, as they do not wish to reinforce a direct rival.

If someone were to make an offer from abroad, such as Galatasaray, then the fee would be slightly lower.



