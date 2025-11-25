NPFL: Osigwe Admits Pressure In Handling Kun Khalifat Rebuild

Former Nigeria Forward Under Pressure After First NPFL Assignment

Emmanuel Osigwe, Head Coach of newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC, has exclusively admitted to Completesports.com that he is under pressure to deliver on his mandate to steer The Pride of the Imolites to greater heights in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The former Nigeria international spoke to Completesports.com on Monday night following his side’s 1–1 away draw against Warri Wolves in a Matchday 14 fixture of the 2025/2026 NPFL season decided on Sunday at the Delta State University Football Pitch, Ozoro.

Osigwe Makes Debut After Coaching Reshuffle

Defender Lekan Gabriel’s 38th-minute strike from a corner kick cancelled out Warri Wolves’ 7th-minute opener from the lethal boot of Adebambo Ademola.

The match was Osigwe’s debut game in charge of Kun Khalifat after he was handed the technical leadership of the team following the disbandment of the Obinna Uzoho-led coaching crew after a 1–1 draw against Nasarawa United on Matchday 13 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Coach Speaks On Handling Pressure

Asked whether he was under pressure given the sudden nature of his appointment, Osigwe responded both “yes” and “no”.

“Yes, I’m under pressure on two fronts,” the former Enugu Rangers forward began. “First, I would say yes, I’m under pressure to succeed, to deliver on my mandate, and to justify the confidence the young club owner reposed in me with the offer to lead the team.

“Again, I would say I’m under pressure to satisfy my own conscience as a coach. In football, one must do the job professionally.

“On the other hand, if I say I’m not under pressure, it also reflects my belief that football is universal — it speaks the same language and produces three results: win, lose or draw.”

Osigwe Reflects On Debut, Eyes Plateau United Clash

Osigwe’s survival of his ‘baptism of fire’ in Ozoro suggests better things ahead for the Michael Amaefule-bankrolled Kun Khalifat side.

He reflected on his first game and looked ahead to this weekend’s Matchday 15 clash against Plateau United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

“It was a tough game in Ozoro. Thank God we came back with a point. I took charge of the club on Thursday and had just one training session with the boys before the trip to face Warri Wolves.

“You know, I didn’t recruit the players. I’m still working on helping them understand my philosophy and adapt. Hopefully, with time, we’ll begin to understand ourselves and how we should play. My ultimate desire is to make the best out of what I met on ground. With hard work, dedication and discipline, things will get better,” the Kun Khalifat Head Coach concluded.

By Sab Osuji



