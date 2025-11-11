EXCLUSIVE: Osigwe Explains Missed 1980 AFCON Glory, Recalls Classic Olympic Goal; Rates Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Chances

Emmanuel Osigwe, a former Nigeria striker, has exclusively revealed to Completesports.com how he missed the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the then Green Eagles won for the first time for Nigeria on March 22 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the grand finale.

The historic victory earned each of the 22 registered players a brand-new Peugeot 504 saloon car and a bungalow at Festac Town, Lagos, from the then Nigeria President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Osigwe, who now serves as a member of the technical crew of Kun Khalifat FC, Owerri — a first-tier Nigeria League side — shared his story on the sidelines of Kun Khalifat’s NPFL Matchday 12 clash against Rivers United on Monday, 10 November 2025, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. Rivers United won the encounter 1-0, courtesy of a Macleans Obiokpo strike 79 minutes into the game — his third goal of the season.

How Missed WAFU Action At Rangers Cost Forward AFCON Spot

Osigwe recounted how he switched from Raccah Rovers to Rangers and soon after a family commitment caused his failure to present himself for 1979 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup competition registration, and consequently missed the national team callup for AFCON 1980.

“I came from Raccah Rovers of Kano to sign for Rangers ahead of the 1979 WAFU Cup Competition,” Osigwe began when Completesports.com cornered him at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Complex before the Kun Khalifat vs Rivers United tie.

“I thereafter travelled to my village, Ehime Mbano in Imo State, to see my parents after a long time in Kano.

“When the WAFU Cup registration began, Rangers started looking for me, but nobody knew where I was. By the time I returned a week later, my sister told me Rangers were all over the place searching for me. But I reminded her that I had informed her of my trip and she could have sent one of our younger ones to the village to call me.

“Before I returned, Rangers had completed their registration, and I couldn’t be part of that year’s WAFU squad.”

He added that missing the WAFU Cup made it difficult for then-new Green Eagles coach, the Brazilian Otto Gloria, to see him play — which ultimately cost him a place in Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON squad.

Osigwe Reflects On Otto Gloria, Atuegbu And Green Eagles Days

“But during a friendly match Otto Gloria arranged between the Green Eagles and Rangers, I showed a lot of character, and he later invited me for the 1980 Olympic Games,” Osigwe explained.

“During the Green Eagles’ friendly games against Tunisia and Togo, I was doing very well. At that time, I shared a room with Aloysius Atuegbu.

“Atuegbu used to tell me that Coach Otto Gloria had special admiration for me. He’d say, ‘This man really likes you — he says you have a powerful shot.’

“I also remember my brief time in camp under Coach Father Tiko. He used to call me ‘Fo-Fo-Fo’ in reference to my shooting power which became my trademark throughout my career.”

Osigwe Remembers His Famous Olympic Goal

Asked about his memorable goal against Czechoslovakia during the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, Osigwe’s face lit up.

“That was the best moment of my career,” he said with a broad smile. “I still cherish it to this day.

“That year, Nigeria didn’t qualify for the Olympics — Ghana did. But they withdrew due to financial constraints, and Nigeria, as African champions, took their place.

“It was a big moment for me to score that goal against Czechoslovakia. It was my trademark strong shot — ‘viam!’ — and it went straight in. I still relish it till today.”

Osigwe Laments Poor Record-Keeping In His Playing Days

Ironically, Osigwe could not recall exactly how many goals he scored for the Green Eagles.

“You know, at that time, record keeping wasn’t as it is today. If it were now, I’d have full records of my goals for the Green Eagles and the clubs I played for, including Rangers,” he said regretfully.

‘Super Eagles Have 60% – 50% Chance Against Gabon’

Osigwe also shared his thoughts on the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off clash against Gabon, scheduled for Thursday, 13 November 2025, in Rabat, Morocco. He gave Nigeria a “60% chance” to progress.

“If you ask me, I’d say it’s 60-40 for the Super Eagles,” the soft-spoken gaffer quipped, before adding a note of caution.

“My worry is that these players — most of them based abroad — may not have enough time to train together and grasp the coach’s philosophy and tactics.

“Yes, they play for top clubs in big leagues, but it’s difficult to rely solely on the coach’s instructions without enough time to build understanding and tactical cohesion.

“That’s why the team often performs better as a competition progresses. With each game, they blend better, the coach understands them more, and tactical adjustments begin to work.

“Overall, I believe the Super Eagles have an edge. Look at how Victor Osimhen has been rallying the team, calling his teammates to arrive in camp early for the game,” Osigwe concluded.

By Sab Osuji



