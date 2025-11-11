2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Must Approach Gabon Game Like A Cup Final --Mikel

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has advised the Super Eagles to approach the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Gabon like a cup final.



In a chat on The Obi One podcast, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that the players should play with full confidence, bravery, and passion.



Mikel also expressed optimism that the Super Eagles can overcome Gabon on Thursday.



“The first game is the most important. Gabon is the most important game,” the 38-year-old said on the Obi One Podcast.

“Don’t underestimate Gabon, please don’t, because if we do that, then we are in trouble. Go into that game and play like this is the last game you will ever play in your life, win that game and then we can think about either Cameroon or someone else.”



“The mistake we are going to make is to think it’s just Gabon, then we are done completely.



“Go in the game, play as we should, with full confidence, bravery, and passion, knowing you are wearing the green white green, the badge of that green white green is huge.



“300 million people, that’s a lot of pressure, but you have to deal with it. I know they can do it and I believe in them,” the one-time UEFA Champions League winner concluded.



