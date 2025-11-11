‘No Room For Error’ — Troost-Ekong Speaks Ahead 2026 World Cup Playoffs

William Troost-Ekong has warned the Super Eagles must avoid mistakes as they look to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Éric Chelle’s men will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

Should the Super Eagles advance, they will face either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final playoff match on Sunday , 16 November.

The winner of the mini-tournament will compete at the Intercontinental Playoffs in March 2026.

No Margin For Error

Troost-Ekong believes the team’s unity and mental strength will be decisive in Morocco.

“We’ve built great chemistry, and the mindset in camp is positive. Although preparation time is short, we’re focused,” Troost-Ekong told Olympics.com.

” It’s a one-off game on neutral ground, and we know we must win to reach the final playoff. There’s no room for error.”

Troost-Ekong Wary Of Aubameyang

The Panthers will be led by Olympic Marseille of France hitman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The experienced striker has scored seven goals in the qualifiers.

“Gabon is a strong team. Aubameyang continues to lead from the front, causing problems for defenders,” added Troost-Ekong.

“I’ve played against him in Saudi Arabia, and I know what he brings. In Africa, you can’t underestimate any team, and we certainly won’t do that with Gabon.”

By Adeboye Amosu



