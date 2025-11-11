2026 WCQ Playoffs: Panthers Settle Down In Benslimane, Hold First Training

The Panthers of Gabon have settled down in Benslimane ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans had their first official training session on Monday night.

Head coach Thierry Mouyouma supervised the session with his assistants.

Mouyouma summoned 26 players for the African playoffs.

They are expected to intensify preparations on Tuesday (today) ahead of the clash with Nigeria.

The Panthers will be up against the Super Eagles in the first semi-final of the playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



