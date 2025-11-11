Falconets Thrash Ghana To Win WAFU B U20 Girls’ Cup

Nigeria’s Falconets defeated Black Princesses of Ghana 3-0 to claim the title at the WAFU B U-20 Girls Tournament in Bénin Republic.

It was Moses Aduku’s side second win over Ghana in the competition.

The Falconets beat Black Princesses 3-1 when both teams clashed at the same Stade Omnisport d’Adjohoun last Saturday.

Read Also:Falconets Floor Benin Republic To Win Second Game At WAFU B Cup

The Black Princesses were unable to stop the rampaging Nigerians who were 2-0 up before the 25th minute, courtesy goals by Akekoromowei (17th minute) and Alaba Olabiyi (24th minute).

Ramotalahi Kareem added the third on the hour mark.

Victory sprang the Falconets to nine points and plus eight goals difference (they have scored thrice in each of their three games).

They will take on Young Amazons of Benin in their last game of the competition on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



