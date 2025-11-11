Nnadozie Keen To Win Silverware With Brighton

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is determined to win silverware with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nnadozie linked up with English Women’s Super League,WSL, club on a free transfer this summer.

The 24-year-old helped Paris FC win the Coupe de Feminine in May, before leaving the club.

Eyes On The Trophy

The shot stopper is keen to replicate the success with Brighton.

“When I moved to Paris I told myself I wanted to win a trophy before I leave. It was the perfect time to win it with them, before I left. When I came to Brighton, I also said I don’t care how long, one thing I’m very sure of is that I must win a trophy here,”Nnadozie told Sky Sports WSL.

“I think that’s gonna happen soon because the team is very ambitious, the players are willing to work hard, they’re ready to give everything and we have amazing staff who work as long as they can.”

Nnadozie On Playing For Brighton

Nnadozie also spoke about her experience of playing in England.

“I feel excited. Before I signed, I became a fan of the team. I made sure I watched every game. So coming here and being one of them feels so good, it’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play in the WSL and doing it with this great club is a big thing for me,” added the shot stopper.

“They are so welcoming, you wouldn’t know who is the old player or who is the new player and that’s one thing I love about them. They carry everyone along and that’s pretty good. Coming here with the experience from my former team and national team has shaped me to understand what they’re doing.”

By Adeboye Amosu



