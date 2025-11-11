2026 WCQ Playoff: Keep Tight Defence –Ekpo Speaks Ahead Nigeria Vs Gabon

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has advised the Super Eagles to keep their defence tight against Gabon in Thursday’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Super Eagles backline must exhibit 100% concentration in order to keep the duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Denis Bouanga, and Ulrick Eneme Ella quiet.



“This is one of the most important games in the history of the Super Eagles. We have gotten to that stage where the team must avoid making mistakes at the back.

“Playing against a team like Gabon makes it more interesting because they have good strikers like Aubameyang and Bouanga, who are capable of causing problems in the Super Eagles backline.



“Nigeria must keep their defense tight and show a 100% level of concentration if they are to overcome Gabon.”



The winner of this semi-final will advance to face either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on 16 November, also in Morocco.







