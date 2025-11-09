Close Menu
    Falconets Floor Benin Republic To Win Second Game At WAFU B Cup

    Nigeria’s Falconets defeated Benin Republic 3-0 in their second game at the WAFU B U20 Girls’ Cup on Sunday.

    Moses Aduku’s side opened scoring through Kareem Ramotalahi after 15 minutes.

    Kareem doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 58th minute dribbling past a defender before slotting the ball into net.

    Precious Oscar netted Nigeria’s third deep into stoppage time.

    The Falconets defeated Ghana 3-1 in their opening fixture on Saturday.

    They top the standings with six points heading into their next fixture against Ghana on Tuesday, November 11.


