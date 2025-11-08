Close Menu
    Falconets Overcome Ghana In WAFU U-20 Opener

    Adeboye Amosu

    Nigeria’s Falconets defeated Ghana 3-1 in their opening fixture at the WAFU B Women’s Cup on Saturday,reports Completesports.com.

    Janet Akeremkowei opened scoring for Nigeria from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

    Akeremkowei doubled the advantage just before the break.

    The Black Princesses pulled one back shortly after the restart through Sarah Nyarko.

    Favour Nkwocha however restored Nigeria’s two-goal lead with a stunning strike two minutes from time.

    The Falconets will face hosts Benin Republic in their next game on Sunday morning before another clash with Ghana on Tuesday.

    The final match of the competition comes on Wednesday, November 12.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

