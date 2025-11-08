Chelle Unveils Super Eagles Squad For 2026 World Cup Playoffs

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named 24 players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, reports Completesports.com.
Captain William Troost-Ekong , ace forward Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, and defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey were included in the squad.
Chelle also included 89-cap midfielder Alex Iwobi, exciting young defender Benjamin Fredericks, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman in his team.
The Malian also recalled goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Spain-based forward Chidera Ejuke, with midfielder Raphael Onyedika and forwards Tolu Arokodare, Jerome Akor Adams and Olusegun Olakunle also on the roster.
The players are scheduled to fly into Morocco from their different bases in Europe and elsewhere, to converge in Rabat on Monday, 10th November.
The Super Eagles will take on Gabon in the first semi-final scheduled for the 22,000 – capacity Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat next week Thursday.
Full List
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy)
Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)
Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)
Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)
By Adeboye Amosu
