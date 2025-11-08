10 Nigerian Players With Most Premier League Appearances

Over the years, Nigerian footballers have made a significant impact in the Premier League, dazzling fans with flair, strength, and consistency. From the early days of Nwankwo Kanu’s magic at Arsenal to Wilfred Ndidi’s midfield dominance at Leicester City, these stars have carved their names into England’s football history.

Leading the pack is Alex Iwobi, who recently reached a remarkable milestone by becoming the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances — 301 matches across stints with Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.In this piece,‘sprofiles 10 Nigerian players with the most Premier League appearances.

1. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, Everton & Fulham) – 301 Appearances

The Nigerian international etched his name into English football history by becoming the first Nigerian player to reach 301 Premier League appearances.



The 29-year-old achieved the remarkable milestone during Fulham’s clash with Wolves on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Iwobi’s journey to 301 appearances has been a decade-long story of resilience, evolution, and consistency. His record further cements his legacy as one of Nigeria’s most influential players in Premier League history.

2. Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United & Crystal Palace) – 298 Appearances

Ameobi was a fan favourite at Newcastle, known for his loyalty and impact during his long spell at the club.



The former Nigeria international spent 14 years at St. James’ Park, making 397 appearances in all competitions and scoring 79 goals. He also received a winner’s medal when Newcastle won the Championship in 2010.



He ranks fifth for most substitute appearances in Premier League history.

3. Nwankwo Kanu (Arsenal, West Brom & Portsmouth) – 273 Appearances

One of Nigeria’s most decorated Premier League players, Kanu won multiple titles with Arsenal and added an FA Cup triumph with Portsmouth.

Famous for his trademark two-fingered salute, introduced in 1999 against Middlesbrough, Kanu was part of Arsenal’s historic “Invincibles” side and was voted 13th in the club’s “Greatest 50 Players” poll.

4. Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Everton, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough & Portsmouth) – 252 Appearances

“The Yak,” as he was fondly called, earned a reputation as one of the most prolific African strikers in Premier League history.



He featured in over 250 matches for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn Rovers, scoring 96 goals — the fourth-highest tally by an African player in the competition.

5. John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) – 249 Appearances

Renowned for his tactical intelligence, composure, and defensive discipline, Mikel enjoyed a highly successful career at Chelsea.

He won several major honours with the Blues, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, and Community Shield.

6. Joseph Yobo (Everton & Norwich City) – 228 Appearances

Yobo was a mainstay for Everton over eight seasons, making 228 league appearances.



A commanding centre-back with leadership qualities and aerial prowess, he remains one of Nigeria’s most respected defenders in the Premier League era.

7. Victor Moses (Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Stoke City & Chelsea) – 220 Appearances

Moses built a distinguished career in English football, showcasing versatility across several clubs.



His finest moment came at Chelsea under Antonio Conte, where he reinvented himself as a wing-back and won the Premier League title.

8. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) – 207 Appearances

Ndidi’s consistency and defensive mastery made him one of the league’s standout midfielders in recent years.

He consistently ranked among the top players for tackles, interceptions, and ball recoveries during Leicester City’s successful seasons.

9. Victor Anichebe (Everton, West Bromwich Albion & Sunderland) – 204 Appearances

Anichebe earned a reputation as a strong and physical forward during his time in the Premier League.



He scored 29 goals in his career, combining power and determination to trouble defenders.

10. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City & Leicester City) – 196 Appearances

Iheanacho began his Premier League journey at Manchester City, where limited playing time curtailed his progress.



He later found success with Leicester City, becoming a reliable scorer before continuing his career with Celtic.



