Chukwueze Ready To Start For Fulham — Silva

Fulham manager Marco Silva has said Samuel Chukwueze is getting closer to making his first Premier League start for the Whites.

Chukwueze joined the London club from Serie A giants, AC Milan on a season-long deal in the summer.

The Nigeria international is however yet to start a game for Fulham.

The 26-year-old returned to action for Fulham against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend after a short injury layoff.



Chukwueze, who make a big impression in the game was denied by the woodwork after dribbling past three defenders.

Silva Expects Big Things From Chukwueze

Silva hinted that the winger can have impact for the Cottagers.

“The moment [to start] will arrive for [Samuel] Chukwueze too. We’re feeling he can have an impact for us,” Silva was quoted by BBC UK.

“It was the moment for Kevin [to start on the left], to play [Alex] Iwobi more inside. Chukwueze can do it there, too.”

“The biggest challenge and answer he can give is not one v one, but finishing. The way he plays, the way he is brave, fans like to see.”

By Adeboye Amosu



