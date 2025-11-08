Bundesliga: Tella Nears Bayer Leverkusen Return After Injury Layoff

Nathan Tella will return to action after the upcoming international break, according to Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand.

The Nigeria international sustained a knee injury in Leverkusen’s 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in September.

Hjulmand provided an injury update on Tella ahead of his side’s clash with FC Heidenheim.

“Nathan and Axel are already back on the pitch. Both are training [individually]. I think the international break over the next two weeks will help,” the gaffer was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I’m not sure about Lucas – I think he’ll need more time. But the other two – that’s the plan. Maybe two are all it will take or it’ll take another week after the break, but they’re already back on the pitch and training [individually], […] but the plan is [for them] to train with the team during the next two weeks.”

Tella has made four appearances across all competitions for Die Werkself this season with one assist to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu



