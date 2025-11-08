Man City Vs Liverpool: Epic Showdown Of Champions At The Etihad

Man City vs Liverpool — a massively anticipated clash of former Premier League champions at the Etihad stadium on Sunday, November 9, 2025 — will further define how the contenders for 2025/2026 title progress after matchday 11.

The Reds are looking to keep their momentum high and a matchup with the Cityzens will test their mettle as they seek to extend their winning streak.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Man City

City seem to be back at their best following a not-so-impressive start to the 2025/2026 Premier League season. But Man City vs Liverpool remains a tricky fixture on paper from which either side could earn the full points and strongly bolster their title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won each of their last seven matches across all competitions leading them to second in the Premier League with 19 points while also sitting fourth in the UEFA Champions League league phase after winning all but one of their European games.

The 2022/23 treble winners recorded a comprehensive 3-1 victory against Bournemouth over the weekend before dispatching Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

A brace from Phil Foden, as well as strikes from Erling Haaland and summer signing Rayan Cherki put the game beyond the German giants.

The triumph will definitely increase City’s confidence going into the game against the Premier League defending champions.

Liverpool

Following a period in which they lost six of their seven matches including defeats to Chelsea and Manchester United, Liverpool looked to be back to their best following a convincing 2-0 win against Aston Villa last Saturday before a dominant 1-0 victory against Real Madrid, who have lost just once across all competitions since the start of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister’s powerful header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s freekick in the hour mark broke the deadlock for the Reds after being denied on numerous occasions by the impenetrable Thibaut Courtois, who made a string of excellent saves on Tuesday night.

The victory over los Blancos at Anfield not only brought back the confidence in Arne Slot’s side, but also saw some of the key players return to their usual best following shambolic displays prior to the clash.

Man City vs Liverpool — a blockbuster tie with Pep Guardiola’s men will present the Reds the opportunity to face off with another team who are currently on top form.

Head-To-Head Record

Man City vs Liverpool, including the reverse fixtures,have happened 194 times across all competitions with the Reds winning a whooping 92 times, while City have 52 victories with 50 matches ending in draws.

Interestingly, Guardiola’s side have won just two of their last 11 matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Slot will be looking to record three wins in as many matches against City after beating them home and away in his debut season in England.

The victory at the Etihad in February which moved Liverpool closer to their 20th league title was the first time Guardiola lost at home to the Reds since his managerial debut in English football.

Key Players Analysis

Man City

Erling Haaland

Haaland is unarguably the best player for City this season following 18 goals in 14 matches in all competitions.

The Norway international’s 13 goals in the Premier League is head and shoulder above everyone else with next on the list, Igor Thiago, Danny Welbeck and Antoine Semenyo netting six apiece.

The 25-year-old has five strikes to his name in the Champions League which is only bettered by Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

Haaland is a unique goalscorer, who has blistering pace, elite off-ball movement and a clinical, powerful finishing ability.

The two-time golden boot winner has three goals in eight matches against Liverpool. And Man City vs Liverpool is another big stage to sieze and further show his class.

Phil Foden

Foden is another player Liverpool have to be wary of as he looks to have gradually returned to his best following a challenging 2024/25 campaign which was marred by injuries and poor form.

The England international has four goals and as many assists for City this term.

Foden is a technically gifted attacking midfielder, who can operate in multiple roles. He excels at dribbling in tight spaces, using quick touches to beat defenders, and making intelligent runs into the box.

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai has emerged as one of Liverpool’s mainstays since making his debut in 2023.

The 25-year-old has featured in all matches for the Reds this season and has netted two goals and provided five assists.

The Hungarian national team captain is known for his relentless pressing, powerful long-range shooting, and dynamic off-the-ball movement.

Szoboszlai scored a goal and provided an assist in ‘Man City vs Liverpool’ last season as Liverpool comfortably won 2-0.

Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike is also one of Liverpool’s best performers since his high-profile move from Eintracht Frankfurt. The France international has netted six goals in all competitions which is the highest for the Reds.

Ekitike’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Team News

Man City

Rodri is a doubt for this crucial encounter after missing City’s Champions League game against Dortmund. Nico Gonzalez is expected to fill in for him as he has done so far.

Mateo Kovacic suffered an injury setback and is set to be ruled out for an extended period despite recently returning from an Achilles issue.

Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki are all pushing for a start after being on the bench on Wednesday night.

Haaland is anticipated to lead the line for the Cityzens.

Liverpool

Alexander Isak is expected to make a return to the team after missing the last four games due to a groin problem.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alisson Becker are still out and will not be making the short trip to Manchester.

Giovanni Leoni is a long term absentee following an ACL injury he sustained in September.

For this Man City vs Liverpool, Slot is expected to stick with the team that beat Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Possible Line-Ups

Man City (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvadiol; Gonzalez, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Ekitike

By Habeeb Kuranga



