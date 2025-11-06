Boniface: Wirtz, Frimpong Need Time To Adapt At Liverpool

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has disclosed that the duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz need time to adapt to Liverpool’s style of football.



Recall that Frimpong and Wirtz left Bayer Leverkusen for the Reds this summer.



However, both players have struggled to make a positive impact since their arrival at the club.



Reacting to the development, the Nigerian international, in a press conference, stated that Frimpong and Wirtz will come good for Liverpool.

“Jeremie Frimpong and I talk every day because Jerry’s my guy. As for Flo (Florian Wirtz), don’t worry – you’ll enjoy watching him soon. We all know how brilliant he is.



“I know there’s been a lot of talk about their performances so far, but trust me, Flo is a wonderful player – hardworking, humble, and very talented.



“Soon, Liverpool fans will see his quality, and he’ll deliver. I’m very confident he’ll come good.”



