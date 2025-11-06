Osimhen Is The Best Striker In The World –Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder

Former Nigeria international John Ogu has described Super Eagles and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world.

Ogu made the claim after Osimhen netted a hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win against Ajax, in the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 on Wednesday.

Osimhen scored the three goals in the second half, the first a diving header from a Leroy Sane cross while the second and third goals were from the penalty spot.

The 2023 African Player of the Year has now scored 12 goals in his last eight matches for Galatasaray in Europe.

Reacting to Osimhen’s performance, Ogun wrote on his X handle: Osimhen is the best striker in the world.”

After missing Galatasaray’s 5-1 defeat on matchday 1 of the Champions League, Osimhen has found the back of the net in their next three fixtures with Liverpool, Bodoe Glimt and now Ajax.

For bagging the hat-trick, Osimhen went with the match ball and also Player of the Match Award.

Osimhen’s form will be good news to the Super Eagles coaching crew, as they prepare to face Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying playoffs next week Thursday in Morocco.

In the final group C clash with Benin Republic in Uyo, the former Napoli star scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win which helped the coach Eric Chelle’s side secure the playoff ticket.

Also, the 2022/2023 Serie A title winner is in the running for this year’s African Player of the Year award.

He will battle it out with top stars like Mohamed Salah, Serhou Guirassy and Achraf Hakimi.

By James Agberebi



