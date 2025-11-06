UCL: Osimhen Makes History In Galatasaray’s Win Over Ajax

Victor Osimhen is now the highest scoring Nigerian in European competitions after he netted a hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Ajax on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

After a goalless first half, Osimhen rose highest to nod home Leroy Sane’s cross in the 55th minute.

The Nigeria international scored two more goals from the penalty spot to seal the win.

Before the game, Osimhen was one goal behind Obafemi Martins, who led the chart with 23 goals.

The 26-year-old now sit at the top of chart with 25 goals.

Read Also:UCL: Club Brugge Boss Decides On Starting Role For Onyedika Vs Barcelona

The powerful striker is also now the second Nigerian after Yakubu Aiyegbeni to have scored a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Aiyegbeni achieved his treble for Maccabi Haifa in a 3–0 win over Olympiacos on September, 24 2002.

Osimhen is also the first Galatasaray player to achieve the feat in the competition since Burak Yilmaz’s hat-trick against Cluj in 2012.

The former Lille star is now the first Galatasaray player to score in eight consecutive European matches.

He has netted 12 times for Galatasaray in European competitions, equaliing Milan Baros and Shabani Nonda’s feat.

By Adeboye Amosu





