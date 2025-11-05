UCL: Osimhen’s Hat-trick Sinks Ajax In Amsterdam

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring run as he netted all the three goals in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win against Ajax in Amsterdam, on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Osimhen has now scored 12 goals in his last eight matches for Galatasaray in Europe.

Also, it is a third straight win (one defeat) for Galatasaray in four matches in the Champions League this season.

The win took Galatasaray to ninth position on nine points while Ajax are bottom with zero point in the 36-team table.

After a goalless first half Osimhen put Galatasaray 1-0 ahead in the 59th minute as he headed home Leroy Sane’s cross.

Osimhen got his second goal to put his side 2-0 ahead on 66 minute from the penalty spot following a handball by an Ajax player.

With 12 minutes left Osimhen completed his hat-trick after netting again from the penalty spot for another handball.

In France, Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta who edged out Marseille 1-0.

A 90th minute goal by Lazar Samardzic earned Atalanta the three points which place them in 16th position on seven points.

Lookman, who was taken off in the 75th minute, thought he had given Atalanta the lead but his effort was overturned after consultation with VAR.

In Belgium, Raphael Onyedika returned from injury and was named in the starting line-up in Club Brugge’s 3-3 draw with Barcelona. Onyedika was then replaced on 84 minutes.

Other results saw Manchester City thrash Borussia Dortmund 4-1, Newcastle United overcame Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Pafos FC shocked Villarreal 1-0, Inter Milan pipped Kairat Almaty 2-1 and Bayer Leverkusen beat Benfica 1-0.

By James Agberebi




