UCL: We Must Find A Way To Stop Osimhen — Ajax Boss Heintiga

Ajax head coach John Heitinga has told his players they must find a way to stop Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

The Eredivisie giants will welcome Galatasaray to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday (today).

Osimhen has shone in the UEFA Champions League this season, with three goals in two games.

The Nigeria international has six goals in 10 outings across all competitions for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Heintiga On Plan To Stop Osimhen

Heitinga said they will do everything in their power to neutralise the powerful striker.

“Victor Osimhen is a great striker. He’s smart, strong, and fast; you have to be smart about that. He’s a pretty complete player but we will do everything in our power to neutralise him” Heitinga said ahead of the game.

Comparison With Drogba, Ibrahimovic

The former Holland international also likens the 26-year-old to Didier Drogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“In terms of strength, you can probably compare Osimhen to guys like Didier Drogba or Zlatan Ibrahimovic,” added Heintiga.

“You have to be smart as a defender, because he’s strong, fast, and athletic. When he leans into you, he can use you as a pivot.”

“He’s a target man , but he also has a lot of explosiveness. He’s a constant threat. I consider Osimhen one of the better strikers right now. With space behind you, you have to be well-positioned.”

By Adeboye Amosu



