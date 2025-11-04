UCL: We Were Better, Deserved To Win — Mac Allister On Liverpool’s Win Vs Madrid

Match-winner Alexis Mac Allister hailed the collective after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Real Madrid.

The Reds deservedly came out on top in Tuesday night’s Champions League tie at Anfield, with Mac Allister’s header on the hour ultimately settling it.

The No.10 told Amazon Prime Video Sport (via liverpoolfc.com): “I think it was a good game against a really good team.

“An important win but we know that it doesn’t mean anything because we had the experience of last season when we finished first [in the league phase] and after we were out quite early. So, we need to keep on going, I think it’s important to build confidence. It’s a good day.”

The decisive goal came when Mac Allister planted Dominik Szoboszlai’s excellent delivery beyond Thibaut Courtois who had, up to that point, frustrated Liverpool again with a string of outstanding saves.

On his goal, the Argentina midfielder said: “Normally I’m the one who blocks for Hugo [Ekitike] but at that time I blocked and I saw the space. It was a good ball from Dom, I just had to head it.

“He [Courtois] is a fantastic ‘keeper, as we all know. He had a few saves. I think he’s a really good ‘keeper but today I think we were better and we deserved to win.”



