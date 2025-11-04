UCL: Liverpool Pip Real Madrid, PSG Fall To Bayer Munich

Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Anfield on Tuesday night.

Alexis Mac Allister netted the winning goal for Liverpool one minute after the hour mark.

The Argentina international nodded home Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb cross after several missed chances in the first half.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a couple of saves in the first half to deny the visitors.

Liverpool moved to top eight places on the table following the win , level on points with Madrid.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in another fixture.

Luis Diaz opened scoring for Bayern after four minutes.

The Colombia international doubled the advantage two minutes after the half hour mark.

Diaz was sent off in first half’s stoppage time for his challenge on Achraf Hakimi.

PSG finally pulled one back in the 74th minute when Joao Neves converted Lee Kang-in’s excellent cross



