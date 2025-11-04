UCL: Arsenal Stroll Past Slavia Prague; Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt Share Spoils

Arsenal maintained their unbeaten streak in this season’s UEFA Champions League courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

Saka scored the curtain raiser for the Gunners from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

Mikel Merino, who stepped into the centre-forward role in the absence of Viktor Gyökeres doubled the advantage one minute after the break.

Merino scored his second of the game in the 68th minute.

Read Also:UCL: Ajax Legend De Boer Wary Of ‘Fantastic Striker’ Osimhen

The victory was Arsenal’s fourth in four Champions League matches so far this season, and their 10th consecutive victory in all competitions.

At the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Scott McTominay missed several chances for Napoli.

Napoli have now recorded one win from four games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also registered one win from same number of matches.



