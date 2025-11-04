UCL: Ajax Legend De Boer Wary Of ‘Fantastic Striker’ Osimhen

Ajax legend Frank de Boer has labelled Victor Osimhen a “fantastic striker” ahead of his former club’s meeting with Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

The two clubs will clash in a UEFA Champions League matchday four encounter at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday.

Osimhen, all things being equal will lead the line for Galatasaray in the encounter.

The Nigeria international has made big impact in the competition this season with three goals in two seasons.

De Boer however stated that it is remarkable that Osimhen is playing in Europe.

“Turkey, as a football nation, is a sleeping giant. It’s a large country with plenty of financial resources,” De Boer told Ajax’s official website.

” There are many good players there, that’s for sure. But money sometimes gets thrown around, especially when a club president wants to be elected or re-elected.

” It’s remarkable that Osimhen is playing in Turkey and that no English club managed to lure him away. You have to respect that choice, he’s a fantastic striker.”

By Adeboye Amosu



