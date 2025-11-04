Manchester United Right Now Lack Structure –Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his former club Manchester United currently lack structure.

The Al Nassr megastar sat down again with Piers Morgan three years on from their first chat in which he detailed every problem at Old Trafford.

The comments sparked headline news and he then left United in unceremonious fashion, but everything he said turned out to be true.

Now, even with a new majority owner in control of footballing matters in Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Ronaldo still thinks the club are in trouble.

Asked for his feelings on the current malaise, he on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via talkSPORT): “I’m sad because of the club, one of the most important in the world that I still have in my heart.

“You have to work with smart people to create a base for the future as Manchester did so many years ago with Nicky Butt, Gary [Neville], [Roy] Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players but had youth.

“Manchester United right now doesn’t have a structure, I hope that they change in the future because the potential of the club is amazing.

“Of course [it hurts me] I love that club, but we have to be honest and say they’re not in a good path.

"They need to change and it's not only about the coach and players in my opinion, it's much more than that."




