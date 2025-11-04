‘We Want To Win It’ — Chelle Speaks On Super Eagles Target Ahead AFCON 2025

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says his team want to conquer the rest of the continent at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans made it to the final of the last edition of Africa’s biggest football competition but fell 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

Chelle On AFCON Target

Nigeria will head to Morocco in December with the sole aim of winning a fourth title, a task Chelle believes is achievable.

“Of course we want to win it. Personally, I want to win AFCON. My last — and first — AFCON was a fantastic experience. I think Morocco will be a great tournament, too. The players feel the same. Since March we’ve played every match under pressure,”Chelle was quoted by CAFonline.

“When we set foot in Morocco, that pressure will be familiar. We’ll be ready mentally and in our collective mindset. If we arrive on the back of play-off success, stopping us will be difficult.

” But there are big teams: Morocco are favourites, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire… nations in top form. Our strength is that the players have suffered, then found a way through. That can really hurt opponents.”

On Group Opponents

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Chelle admitted that they must be at their best to overcome the three countries.

“At AFCON there are no small teams. It’s a festival and every nation arrives with a real chance. These teams want to show their progress and their footballing vision,” added Chelle.

“Given our history, our quality of play and the calibre of past and present players, we must deliver a great AFCON. It’s a tough group: Tunisia have had an excellent year; Uganda are improving fast under Paul Put; Tanzania’s domestic league is competitive. We’ll have to be very serious and trust our mindset.”

Chelle’s side will begin their campaign against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Fez on Tuesday, December 23.

By Adeboye Amosu



