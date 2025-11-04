2026 WCQ Playoffs: Gabon Coach Mouyouma To Name Squad For Super Eagles Clash Thursday

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma will release his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Mouyouma will include 25 players in the squad, according to Gabonese Press Agency ,AGP.

Regulars including Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina, and Dennis Bounaga are expected to be included in the squad.



Bounaga is Gabon’s leading scorer in the qualifiers with eight goals, while Aubameyang has netted seven times.

The Panthers will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semi-final at the El Barid Stadium, Rabat on Thursday, November 13.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions and Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo will clash in the other semi-final.

The winner of the mini-tournament will qualify for the intercontinental playoffs which will hold in Mexico in March 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



