Super Eagles Defender Ruled Out Of AFCON 2025

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has been ruled out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

Agu went under the knife last month after sustaining a syndesmosis ligament injury in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 home win over St Pauli.

The injury forced him to miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The 26-year-old was initially expected to be sidelined for around two months.

Bremen’s head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer has now confirmed he will return to action next year.

“His (Agu) return will definitely not take place until the new year,”Niemeyer was quoted by DeichStube.

Agu represented Germany at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria.

He has made one appearance for the three-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



