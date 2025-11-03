2026 WCQ: Chelle Must Invite Best Legs For Gabon Playoff Clash --Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to invite the best players for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff clash against Gabon in Morocco.



The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, marking the 10th meeting between the two nations.



Eric Chelle’s men will be looking to maintain their dominance, while Thierry Mouyouma’s side is desperate for their first-ever win to reach the playoff final.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal advised Chelle to invite players who are ready to sacrifice their legs for the team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“The Super Eagles head coach must make the right decision at this stage by inviting players who are prepared to give their utmost effort to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup.”



“There is no room for errors. He must invite players that understand the task at hand because they must not jeopardize the second chance of qualifying for the World Cup.



“Gabon are a good team, but the Super Eagles remain the best.”



