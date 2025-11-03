Ndidi Disappointed With Besiktas’ Defeat To Fenerbahce

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reflected on Besiktas’ derby defeat to Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

The Black Eagles blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Fenerbahce in a keenly contested encounter on Sunday night.

Besiktas scored two quick goals through Bilal Touré and Emirhan Topcu.

They were however reduced to 10-men when Orkun Kökçü was sent off for a rash tackle in the 25th minute.

Fenerbahce took advantage of the numerical advantage, and netted thrice through İsmail Yüksek,

Marco Asensio, and Jhon Duran.

Ndidi Rues Defeat

Ndidi admitted that Orkun Kökçü’s dismissal contributed to their defeat.

“The match was going well for us. We knew we had to do our best. We even went 2-0 up. When we conceded a goal after the red card, we gave them the momentum they needed,” Ndidi told the club’s official website.

” We wanted to stay in the match. We know we have quality. But we need to stay together. We need to be united, fans and players. We can create a situation where we can achieve great things this season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



