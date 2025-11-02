Onyedika Not Fully Fit Yet — Club Brugge Boss Hayen

Club Brugge head coach Nicky Hayen has said Raphael Onyedika is far from 100%, reports Completesports.com.

Onyedika sustained a hamstring injury while in action for Club Brugge against Westerlo last month.

The Nigeria international missed seven games across all competitions due to the setback.

Onyedika returned to action for the Belgian Pro League outfit against Dender on Saturday.

The 24-year-old featured for 26 minutes in the game.

“Thirty minutes was the maximum for him (Onyedika) in this match (vs Dender),” Hayen told the club’s official website.

“Can he start against Barcelona (Wednesday)? To make that decision, we have to see what the impact is and how he feels.

“I can already say that it’s out of the question for him to play 90 minutes. That’s too big a step in terms of intensity.”

By Adeboye Amosu



