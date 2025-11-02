Bundesliga: Akpoguma Benched In Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma was missing in action as Hoffenheim played out an entertaining 3-2 win over Wolfsburg in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international has made two appearance for Hoffenheim this ongoing season.

Mohamed Amoura netted the opening goal for Wolfsburg in the 14th minute before Wouter Burger leveled parity for Hoffenheim in the 31st minute.



However, the visitor extended their lead to 2-1 in the 50th minute before Amoura netted his brace to when he equalized for the host in the 56th minute.



Hoffenheim picked the maximum three points thanks to Burger’s brilliant goal in the 67th minute.



