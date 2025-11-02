Chukwueze Gets Very Good Rating In Fulham’s Win Vs Wolves

Samuel Chukwueze got very good rating after helping Fulham overcome struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Craven Cottage.

Despite coming on in the 77th minute for his third league appearance, Chukwueze made an instant impact.

The winger was close to getting on the score sheet just few seconds after coming on but saw his superb strike hit the post.

Following his impressive performance, Sky Sports handed Chukwueze a seven out of 10 rating.

His Nigerian teammates Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey each got six.

Chukwueze’s performance will be a delight for the Super Eagles coaching crew ahead of this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The former Villarreal star bagged two assists in the Eagles’ 4-0 win against Benin Republic in their final Group C fixture in Uyo.

Meanwhile, Wolves remain bottom of the table and without a Premier League win this season after t defeat at Fulham to increase the pressure on manager Vitor Pereira.

This latest setback, not helped by Emmanuel Agbadou’s 36th-minute red card, now means Wolves have gone 14 consecutive league matches without a win for the first time since a run of 15 winless games between February and August 2012.

Fulham led early as Hugo Bueno and Agbadou made a right old mess of trying to deal with Bassey’s through ball, allowing Raul Jimenez to slip Ryan Sessegnon through on goal, with the forward making no mistake with a low finish past Sam Johnstone.

The visitors’ task was then made even harder when the hapless Agbadou – brought into the starting line-up by Pereira – was shown a straight red card for bringing down Josh King as the youngster burst towards goal.

Referee John Brooks wasted no time in brandishing a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, which Video Assistant Referee Andy Madley upheld after judging King had not handled the ball moments before being taken out.

Pereira reacted by making a triple change at the break, but it was one-way traffic in the second period as first Harry Wilson fired home a beauty to double the hosts’ lead just past the hour mark.

And Yerson Mosquera’s comic own goal with a quarter of an hour remaining sealed the win for a Fulham side who themselves were struggling for form heading into this clash, but who have now jumped up to 14th in the table having ended a four-game losing run in the top flight with a first league win since September 20.



