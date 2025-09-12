‘Chukwueze A Good Addition’ — Fulham Boss Talks Up Super Eagles Winger

Fulham manager Marco Silva is expecting big things from new signing Samuel Chukwueze, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze moved to the Craven Cottage on loan from Serie A giants AC Milan on deadline day.

The 26-year-old met his new teammates for the first time on Thursday having from international duty with Nigeria.

The winger is now in line to make his debut for the Whites against Leeds United.

Silva Talks Up Chukwueze

“We believe the profiles of Chukwueze and Kevin will add to what we’ve been looking for in those areas of the pitch,” Silva was quoted by the club’s official website.

“With Adama, Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi, they’re going to be our solutions for the wide areas of the pitch.

“Kevin has settled in well. He’s working hard to understand everything we need from him. He’s very young, 22-years-old, but he has the experience of playing Champions League and European games. The first time I saw Chukwueze and Jonah [Kusi-Asare] was yesterday, but Kevin is slightly different because he’s been with us for the last 10 days.

“Him and Chukwueze are going to help us.”

