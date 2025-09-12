Flying Eagles Defender Maigari Suffers Injury, Out Of U-20 World Cup

The Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have suffered a major setback ahead of their trip to Chile for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, as first-choice right-back Adamu Maigari has been ruled out due to injury.

The shocking news broke on the final day of training camp, sending ripples across the squad.

Maigari, widely regarded as the best right-back in the country at his age level, has been a cornerstone of the team’s success.

He played a pivotal role during the WAFU qualifiers and was ever-present at the U-20 AFCON, where he was named Man of the Match in the third-place clash against Egypt.

Also Read: Uche Set To Make Crystal Palace Debut Against Sunderland

Although the medical team has assured a full recovery, the timeline means he will not be fit in time for the tournament.

His absence leaves a huge gap in the squad and forces the coaching crew to rethink their defensive setup heading into the World Cup.



