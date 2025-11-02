Arsenal Have Every Single Ingredient To Win The League This Season –Burnley Manager, Parker

Scott Parker has suggested that Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool and Man City.

Parker’s Burnley faced the Gunners at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon and fell to a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice.

While the loss was a blow, it does mean that the Clarets don’t have to worry about facing any of the Premier League’s top sides for a little while. That’s because Parker’s side have already faced Tottenham and Manchester United, not to mention genuine title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City, whom they lost 1-0 and 5-1 to, respectively.

Despite losing to Liverpool and Man City, Parker suggested that Arsenal could be the best-equipped team in terms of challenging for the Premier League title. Speaking after the 2-0 defeat, Parker (via GIVEMESPORT) said:”They’re just a very, very good team. They’re a team who I believe have every single ingredient to go and win the league this year.

“In every facet of their game, defensively, attacking-wise, set plays, they’re a top, top team. We just fell a little bit short today.”

On Arsenal’s threat from set pieces, Parker added: “If you don’t have those players, you probably don’t score as many as Arsenal are scoring.

“It’s not just down to those two (Gabriel and Saliba). You’ve got a delivery taker. Every single time you ask it to be put back post it goes back post. You ask it to be put front post and the runs are there it gets put there.

“You’ve also got the timing of the runs, the physicality of the runs, and they’re extremely good at it. Other than the actual natural talent they have and the willingness to attack the ball, sometimes it’s difficult.

Also Read: Welbeck Deserves England Recall –Brighton Manager

Parker continued to wax lyrical about the league leaders, adding: “There’s many a team who have had their struggles against them. You’re always trying to find ways.

“For us, it was about trying to get more control than we’ve had against top sides like against Liverpool and Manchester United when we’ve played them. Can we get a certain control while being a threat?”

Arsenal’s victory over Burnley means that they’re seven points clear at the top of the table with nearest rivals, Bournemouth, set to face Man City on Sunday.



