Flying Eagles Coach Zubairu Joins Egyptian Club Telecom SC

Aliyu Zubairu has been appointed head coach of Egyptian second division outfit Telecom SC, reports Completesports.com.

Zubairu, who was unveiled by Telecom SC on Sunday penned a two-year contract.

The experienced tactician led the Flying Eagles to the 2025 Africa Cup U-20 Cup of Nations and 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Flying Eagles finished third at the U-20 World Cup, and were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Zubairu came into the prominence after guiding El-kanemi Warriors to win the President Federation Cup in 2024.

He has also worked with,Wikki Tourists Gombe United and Akwa United.

The gaffer is known for a strategic approach, developing young players, and focusing on both the psychological and physical aspects of the game.

Zubairu has been tasked with the responsibility of helping Telecom SC secure promotion to the Egyptian Premier League club.

By Adeboye Amosu



