2026 WCQ African Playoffs: 5 Gabon Stars Super Eagles Should Be Wary Of

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set for a crucial test when they face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers Playoffs in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, 13 November.

Under the guidance of former international defender Thierry Mouyouma, Gabon have impressed in the qualifiers, losing just once in 10 matches. Their mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents has turned them into one of the continent’s most organised and dangerous sides.

As Nigeria aim to secure a spot in the final, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights five Gabonese players capable of upsetting the Super Eagles’ ambitions in Morocco.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Olympique Marseille, France)

The veteran forward remains Gabon’s undisputed talisman. Aubameyang, who has scored seven times in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in 83 appearances.

At 36, the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker still poses a major attacking threat with his sharp movement and finishing instincts. The captain has contributed four goals and five assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Olympique Marseille this season.

Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC, USA)

Bouanga, 30, is renowned for his blistering pace and eye for goal. The Los Angeles FC winger has netted eight times in the qualifiers — only Algeria’s Mohamed Amoura (10) and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (9) have scored more.

The former Saint-Étienne star has also been in scintillating form in Major League Soccer this year, registering 24 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances.

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray, Turkey)

Once a youth international for France, Lemina switched allegiance to Gabon and has become one of Mouyouma’s most dependable players.

The 32-year-old Galatasaray midfielder brings experience, composure, and defensive stability to the team. His technical ability and solid passing make him a key figure in controlling the midfield battles that could decide the tie.

Shavy Babicka (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)

Babicka, 25, adds flair and creativity to Gabon’s attack. Blessed with pace and dribbling ability, he can stretch any defence on his day.

He announced his arrival on the international scene with a debut goal against the Democratic Republic of Congo in June 2022 and has since been a regular feature for the Panthers during the qualifiers.

Jim Allevinah (Angers, France)

Born in France, Allevinah chose to represent Gabon and has become a reliable contributor to the national team. The versatile forward adds attacking depth and has shown his ability to score and create chances.

The 30-year-old has found the net 10 times in 35 appearances for Gabon and will be one of the key players Nigeria’s defence must watch closely.



