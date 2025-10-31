2026 WCQ Playoffs: CAF Confirms Venue For Super Eagles Vs Gabon

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has named the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat as venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs between the Super Eagles and Gabon, reports Completesports.com.

The highly anticipated encounter is slated for Thursday, November 13.

It will be 10th meeting between both countries.



The Super Eagles have a better head-to-head record with five wins, two draws and one defeat.

The winner wil face either Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo in the final.

The semi-final encounter between Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo will hold at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat.

The final is slated for the Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan, Rabat on Sunday, 13 November.

By Adeboye Amosu



