Gusau Confident Super Eagles Will Win 2026 World Cup Playoffs

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has said the Super Eagles will be at their best at the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Gusau exuded confidence the Super Eagles will clinch top spot in the playoffs.

“Everything is being done, by the NSC and the NFF, to see that nothing is left to chance. No stone will be left unturned,” Gusau told thenff.com.

“That special spirit that saw the team rise to the occasion and score the four goals they actually needed against Bénin Republic on the final day of the qualifiers, will propel the team to victory in the play-offs.

“The camp will open in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday, 9th November. We are speaking to the players already and everyone is on the same page.

” Every preparation needed to see the team soar to victory will be made, and I believe the players are additionally motivated by that keen desire of every professional footballer to feature at the FIFA World Cup finals.”

The Super Eagles will square up with the Panthers of Gabon at either the 18,000 – capacity El-Barid Stadium or the 22,000 – capacity Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex (both in Rabat), with the final of the play-offs scheduled for the Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan.

The Confederation of African Football , CAF, has announced that a draw will be conducted on Thursday, 30th October to determine which of the semi-final matches will be played in either stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu



