CAF Confirms Venues, Dates For 2026 World Cup Playoffs

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has confirmed match venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Four teams; Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and Democratic Republic of Congo will participate in the mini-tournament to be staged between 13-16 November 2025 in Rabat.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, 13 November at El Barid Stadium and Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

A draw will be held on Thursday, 30 October 2025 by CAF to determine the venue for each match.

Nigeria and Gabon will clash in the opening game of the playoffs at 5pm.

The second semi-final will be between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo at 8pm.

The final will be played on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan.

The winner will advance to the intercontinental playoffs for a chance to secure Africa’s 10th and final place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



