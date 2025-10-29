Ajibade: Super Falcons Want To Be Global Contenders

Rasheedat Ajibade says the Super Falcons must strive to become a global contender, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons are the most Successful team on the continent with 10 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles.

The West Africans have also qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria made it to the Round of 16 at the last edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Ajibade Dreams Big

Ajibade declared that they want to be rated as one of the best teams in the world.

“Firstly, as players, we are ready, we focus on football. We now hope that we can work together with the federation to make sure that the team is able to perform well on the global stage, at the World Cup,” Ajibade told FIFA.com.

“We’re saying: “We don’t just want to be African champions anymore. We want to be global contenders.” We want to make sure that we surpass the level that we hold. Because we know we have the quality and the talent.”

WAFCON 2026 Target

The Super Falcons secured a spot at the WAFCON 2026 finals after a 3-1 aggregate win over Benin Republic’s Amazons.

It will serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

That will add to the pressure for all the participating teams.

“No, we just have to go with the same energy, with the same mentality. We want to be a team that can compete against anyone,” added Ajibade

” The 2026 WAFCON is crucial for us. We have to make sure that, first, we get a ticket to the World Cup and, second, defend the title. We want to show we’re a better team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



