Atalanta Boss Pleased With Lookman’s Performance In Draw With AC Milan

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has heaped plaudits on Ademola Lookman following the winger’s impressive display in the team’s stalemate with AC Milan, reports Completesports.com.

La Dea played out a 1-1 draw with Milan in their Serie A clash in Bergamo on Tuesday night.

Samuel Ricci gave Milan an early lead with a deflected strike, while Lookman restored parity for the hosts towards the end of the first half.

It was his first goal for Atalanta since the summer transfer drama.

Juric Lauds Lookman

Juric labelled the Nigeria international a “spectacular player”.

“I think we pushed him (Lookman) to play more than perhaps he should’ve done in these games because we wanted him to achieve match fitness,” Juric told DAZN Italia.

“He is a particular type of guy, but in training and on the pitch, he is a sight to behold, just a spectacular player.

” A winner, with incredible determination, and I am very happy for him. We were only talking yesterday he said if he trains like this, the goal will come, and today he scored a great goal.”

By Adeboye Amosu




